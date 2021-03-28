WATCH: Al-Amir Dawes 2020-2021 regular season highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Mar 28, Sun 09:19

Check out 2020-2021 regular-season highlights of Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson's Al-Amir Dawes was one of the key contributors for the Tigers this season. He averaged 9.0 points, and shot an impressive 39.4% from the 3-point line.

Top Clemson News of the Week