|
WATCH: Al-Amir Dawes 2020-2021 regular season highlights
|2021 Mar 28, Sun 09:19- -
Check out 2020-2021 regular-season highlights of Clemson guard
Al-Amir Dawes, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: Clemson's Al-Amir Dawes was one of the key contributors for the Tigers this season. He averaged 9.0 points, and shot an impressive 39.4% from the 3-point line.
Video Description: Clemson's Al-Amir Dawes was one of the key contributors for the Tigers this season. He averaged 9.0 points, and shot an impressive 39.4% from the 3-point line.
Tags: Al-Amir Dawes