Breaking: USF transfer commits to Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

Former USF guard David Collins (6-4 220) announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday.

Collins is using his NCAA waiver season after four years at South Florida.

Collins averaged 12.5 points and 3.4 assists per game last season.

He averaged 13.3 points over 116 games with the Bulls, finishing in the top-10 all-time at the school in scoring (7th; 1,540 points).

The Youngstown, Ohio product is a second commitment in as many days for Brad Brownell's team, after power forward Ben Middlebrooks (6-11 190) reclassified to the 2021 class on Monday.