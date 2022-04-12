Trio of Tigers named to All-ACC Academic team

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A trio of Clemson University men’s basketball student-athletes, Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont), David Collins (Youngstown, Ohio/First Love Christian School) and Nick Honor (Orlando, Fla./Lake Highland) earned All-ACC Academic Team recognition for their performance on the court and in the classroom this season, announced today by Commissioner Jim Phillips.

To be eligible for consideration, a student-athlete must have earned a 3.00 grade point average for the previous semester and maintained a 3.00 cumulative average during his academic year. The award is based 60.0 percent on academic achievement and 40.0 percent on athletic accomplishment.

This is Tyson’s third time being recognized (2019-20; 2021-22), the second recognition for Honor and first for Collins.

Tyson previously announced on March 24 that he would be returning for the upcoming 2022-23 season and utilizing his additional year of eligibility.

Tyson enjoyed a breakout season in 2021-22 and started a career-best 24 games despite a broken clavicle suffered on Feb. 2 against Florida State. Tyson returned on March 2 and played the final four games of the season.

The Monroe, N.C. native averaged a career-high 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds 1.3 assists, while shooting a career-high 46.6 percent from the field. Tyson totaled 20 steals and eight blocked shots.

Already having played in 106 career games, Tyson needs just 29 games played to become the all-time leader in Clemson history.