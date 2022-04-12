Breaking: Transfer guard commits to Clemson
by - 2022 Apr 12, Tue 18:11
Clemson picks up a transfer who averaged double-figure scoring last season.
Clemson picks up a transfer who averaged double-figure scoring last season.

Princeton transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn (6-2 185) announced a commitment to Clemson men's basketball on Tuesday.

Llewellyn averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season.

The Canadian native played three seasons at Princeton, averaging 14 points and 2.5 assists over 76 games.

He was ranked the No. 8 transfer available by 247Sports and the No. 35 overall transfer on the market by ESPN ($).

Llewellyn has one year left to play at the college level.

He was recently in town for an official visit.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Tigers total 14 hits to rout Spartans at Fluor Field
Tigers total 14 hits to rout Spartans at Fluor Field
Clemson softball completes season sweep of Gamecocks
Clemson softball completes season sweep of Gamecocks
WATCH: Elite QB Christopher Vizzina announces Clemson commitment to Dabo Swinney
WATCH: Elite QB Christopher Vizzina announces Clemson commitment to Dabo Swinney
Transfer guard commits to Clemson
Transfer guard commits to Clemson
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 57) Author
spacer TNET: Graduate transfer commits to Clemson
 TigerNet News
spacer BOOM!
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: BOOM!
 GaTigerAlum
spacer Is he capable of saving Brad's job?***
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: Is he capable of saving Brad's job?***
 jstone D329
spacer What's up with personal attack?
 AllOrange247365
spacer You are lucky to have CBB
 Cobbox®
spacer ~this~negative "lunatic fringe" needs to go to coots
 tigeron®
spacer Do we need another guard?***
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: BOOM!
 ddclemson
spacer Certainly Can't Hurt
 Pig®
spacer Re: Certainly Can't Hurt
 jpvenez
spacer This I like!***
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Big pickup!***
 goclemsontigs
spacer Big pickup!***
 goclemsontigs
spacer Big pickup!***
 goclemsontigs
spacer Re: TNET: Graduate transfer commits to Clemson
 Clemson mountaineers
spacer Happy to see you congratulating BB
 tigeron®
spacer Finally some good news!
 nctigs
spacer Re: Finally some good news!
 viztiz
spacer Re: Finally some good news!
 nctigs
spacer Re: Finally some good news!
 Clemson mountaineers
spacer Re: Finally some good news!
 viztiz
spacer Pffft, yeah but NEXT YEAR everything will change.
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: Finally some good news!
 Clemson mountaineers
spacer I truly like Brad Brownell. Always have.
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: Finally some good news!
 viztiz
spacer Dawes
 Cobbox®
spacer Re: Dawes
 viztiz
spacer Re: Finally some good news!
 wewillROCKyou
spacer Re: Finally some good news!
 nctigs
spacer Re: Finally some good news!
 deroberts
spacer Nobody "hates" the man. Most everyone likes the man.
 AllOrange247365
spacer 11 winning seasons in 12 years
 Cobbox®
spacer Re: 11 winning seasons in 12 years
 viztiz
spacer Re: TNET: Graduate transfer commits to Clemson
 domino dave
spacer Re: TNET: Graduate transfer commits to Clemson
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: Graduate transfer commits to Clemson
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: Graduate transfer commits to Clemson
 nctigs
spacer Great game, 29 pts. on senior night - Tigers have them
 tigeron®
spacer Re: TNET: Graduate transfer commits to Clemson
 RRTiger®
spacer One.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Two…Ivy didn’t play in 2020-21******
 CombatTargeteer®
spacer Re: Two…Ivy didn’t play in 2020-21******
 Clemson mountaineers
spacer Re: TNET: Graduate transfer commits to Clemson
 lthom022®
spacer Re: TNET: Graduate transfer commits to Clemson
 7Tiger7®
spacer Is he our first Canadian player since pasha bains?***
 colberttiger
spacer O-Max was our last Canadian basketball player.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Graduate transfer commits to Clemson
 Valley Boy
spacer welcome***
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer Second straight year, BB got a better transfer than ones who
 tigeron®
spacer Looks like a great pick up!***
 Smiling Tiger®
spacer Re: Looks like a great pick up!***
 2000®
spacer Re: TNET: Graduate transfer commits to Clemson
 kctigs81
spacer HUGE pickup! Awsome!!***
 Clemson_Orange
spacer Re: HUGE pickup! Awsome!!***
 deroberts
spacer Once a Tiger (Princeton), always a Tiger (Clemson)!
 tigerband1®
spacer Re: TNET: Graduate transfer commits to Clemson
 Rw43
Read all 57 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest