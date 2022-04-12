|
Breaking: Transfer guard commits to Clemson
|2022 Apr 12, Tue 18:11-
Princeton transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn (6-2 185) announced a commitment to Clemson men's basketball on Tuesday.
Llewellyn averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season.
The Canadian native played three seasons at Princeton, averaging 14 points and 2.5 assists over 76 games.
He was ranked the No. 8 transfer available by 247Sports and the No. 35 overall transfer on the market by ESPN ($).
Llewellyn has one year left to play at the college level.
He was recently in town for an official visit.
Something about them tigers??!!! Excited to announce my commitment to Clemson University!! @ClemsonMBB pic.twitter.com/L1YU6JjEz9— jaelin llewellyn (@13jaelin) April 12, 2022
Absolute HOMERUN by @ClemsonMBB snagging @13jaelin from Princeton - Tigers needed to get bigger at the guard spots and he was one of the best PGs available.— Terrence Oglesby (@CoachTO22) April 12, 2022
2x All Ivy League player
1st Team All Ivy League this past season.
One helluva pickup after losing Dawes and Honor. https://t.co/xsuAwzTF7S
Great day to be a Clemson Tiger?? pic.twitter.com/tvrhGu7pEG— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) April 12, 2022