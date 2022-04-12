Breaking: Transfer guard commits to Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

Princeton transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn (6-2 185) announced a commitment to Clemson men's basketball on Tuesday.

Llewellyn averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season.

The Canadian native played three seasons at Princeton, averaging 14 points and 2.5 assists over 76 games.

He was ranked the No. 8 transfer available by 247Sports and the No. 35 overall transfer on the market by ESPN ($).

Llewellyn has one year left to play at the college level.

He was recently in town for an official visit.

Something about them tigers??!!! Excited to announce my commitment to Clemson University!! @ClemsonMBB pic.twitter.com/L1YU6JjEz9 — jaelin llewellyn (@13jaelin) April 12, 2022

Absolute HOMERUN by @ClemsonMBB snagging @13jaelin from Princeton - Tigers needed to get bigger at the guard spots and he was one of the best PGs available.



2x All Ivy League player



1st Team All Ivy League this past season.



One helluva pickup after losing Dawes and Honor. https://t.co/xsuAwzTF7S — Terrence Oglesby (@CoachTO22) April 12, 2022

Great day to be a Clemson Tiger?? pic.twitter.com/tvrhGu7pEG — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) April 12, 2022