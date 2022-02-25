Tigers seek to build on momentum at BC

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson men's basketball (13-15, 5-12 ACC, 85 KenPom ranking) looks to build on Wednesday's win when it takes on Boston College (11-16, 6-11, 138 KenPom) in Chestnut Hill on Saturday.

Tipoff in Conte Forum is set for 3:01 p.m. ET. Drew Carter and Mark Plansky will call the broadcast for ACCN. Don Munson and Jim Davis will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

Clemson leading scorer PJ Hall (foot) missed the 80-69 win over Wake Forest at home on Wednesday and Tigers head coach Brad Brownell described him as "day to day" afterward.

Game notes

• Clemson and Boston College will match up for the 28th time in program history.

• Clemson has won nine out of the last 10 matchups in the series. The Tigers have won four in a row at BC.

• The last time Clemson traveled to Boston College, Al-Amir Dawes scored a career-high 22 points and the Tigers shot 69.6 percent in the first half of an 82-64 blowout win.

• Despite not having stars PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson playing and out due to injury, the combination of Chase Hunter, Al-Amir Dawes and Nick Honor combined for 53 points in the win Wednesday. Hunter scored a career-high 21 points on a career-best 10 made field goals.

Clemson limited Alondes Williams to just 13 points in 26 minutes of playing time. Williams currently leads the ACC in scoring. The Tigers limited the Demon Deacons to its 7th-worst shooting performance from 3-point range of the season. Wake’s 32 attempts from three were also its third-most of the season.

Clemson player stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. REDSHIRT

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. 25/5 3.2 2.6 0.8 11.1

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 28/25 11.4 2.9 2.4 30.1

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 28/10 6.1 2.5 1.7 21.3

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 28/20 7.7 1.4 2.6 25.4

F 5 Hunter Tyson# 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 21/21 10.4 5.6 1.2 25.8

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 21/1 0.9 0.7 0.2 5.1

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. 6/0 0.5 0.5 0.0 1.5

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 26/2 5.5 1.5 0.3 15.3

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 27/27 10.0 7.0 2.5 28.9

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. 6/0 0.0 0.2 0.0 1.3

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 5/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.2

F 24 PJ Hall& 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 27/27 15.5 5.7 1.6 27.6

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 Fr. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.8

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 28/2 5.9 4.3 1.9 21.5

# Has been out with a broken clavicle this month.

& Day to day with foot injury.