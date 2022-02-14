Tigers seek to break losing run at Florida State

The Clemson men's basketball team (12-13, 4-10 ACC, 80 KenPom ranking) looks to break a four-game losing streak when it travels to Florida State (13-11, 6-8, 100 KenPom) for a Tuesday tipoff.

The 7:05 p.m. contest will be televised on RSN with Tom Werme and Mike Gminski calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and ClemsonTigers.com.

Notes (via Clemson communications)

• Clemson and Florida State will match up for the 81st time in program history.

• Clemson has won three out of the last four matchups with Florida State.

• The Tigers are 8-25 all-time on the road in Tallahassee and last won there in the 2014-15 season.

• Clemson has a 10-8 record on the road on Feb. 15 and the 10 wins are most road wins on the calendar in one day in Clemson history. It is also the only date on the calendar in February that Clemson has a winning road record.

• The .556 winning percentage in road games on the day is the best road record percentage in the month of February and one of just two dates with a winning record on the road in January or February. Clemson is 9-6 in road games on Jan. 14 over the years. Clemson has four dates with a break even road record in February.

• Overall, Clemson is 23-17 in games on February 15 and the 23 total wins rank third in terms of most wins on any date. Clemson is 25-21 all-time in games on Valentine’s Day and 24-10 on December 29. Clemson was supposed to play on Dec. 29 this year against Duke, but the game was postponed due to COVID within the Duke program.

• In terms of winning percentage, Clemson’s .575 winning percentage in games on Feb. 15 (23-17) is the best on any day in the month of February.

• Two of Clemson’s most dominant performances against ACC opponents took place on Feb. 15. The Tigers defeated Duke in a game at Littlejohn Coliseum on Feb. 15, 1975 by a 100-66 score. The 34-point victory margin is tied for the largest victory margin in Clemson history in an ACC game.

• On Feb. 15, 1998, Clemson won at Florida State 78-49. That is the only previous time Clemson has played a road game on Feb. 15 at Florida State. That 29-point victory margin is the second-largest Clemson victory margin in an ACC road game. The record is 31 in an 82-51 win at Virginia in 2007-08.

• PJ Hall netted a career-high 24 points against North Carolina (Feb. 8). He has three double-doubles, three 22-point games and one 20-point game. He has grabbed a career best eight boards four times this season.

• In conference play, Hall is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. He is shooting 47.5 percent from the field.

• Hall is on pace to become the highest-scoring post player at Clemson since Trevor Booker (2009-10; 15.2 ppg)

Clemson player stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. REDSHIRT

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. 22/2 2.8 2.5 0.8 9.7

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 25/25 10.6 2.8 2.4 30.4

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 25/7 5.5 2.6 1.5 20.2

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 25/17 7.8 1.4 2.8 25.8

F 5 Hunter Tyson# 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 21/21 10.4 5.6 1.2 25.8

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 18/0 0.8 0.6 0.2 3.8

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. 6/0 0.5 0.5 0.0 1.5

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 23/2 5.4 1.4 0.4 15.6

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 24/24 10.5 6.7 2.3 28.6

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. 6/0 0.0 0.2 0.0 1.3

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 5/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.2

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 25/25 15.5 6.0 1.6 28.6

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 Fr. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.8

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 25/2 5.6 4.2 1.9 20.2

# Out with broken clavicle.