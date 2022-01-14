Tigers seek bounce back hosting BC

Clemson (10-6, 2-3 ACC, 48 KenPom rating) looks to even back its ACC record hosting Boston College (6-8, 1-3, 147 KenPom) on Saturday.

Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 6:34 p.m. ET. Eric Collins and Terrence Oglesby will call the broadcast for RSN. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

In accordance with Clemson University’s announcement on Jan. 3, face masks are now required inside all University buildings statewide for all persons until further notice, unless actively eating or drinking. This requirement applies to all individuals within Littlejohn Coliseum at basketball games until this protocol is lifted by Clemson University.

Note

• Clemson and Boston College will match up for the 27th time in program history.

• The Tigers hold a commanding 19-7 lead in the series and have won the last nine in a row dating back to the 2013-14 season.

• Head Coach Brad Brownell is 11-3 all-time against the Eagles.

• Clemson has defeated Boston College in each of the last nine meetings, the third longest streak for the Clemson program against an ACC school. The record is an 11-game winning streak over Virginia between 1959-60 and 1964-65. The second longest is a 10-gamer against Georgia Tech from 2009 through 2013-14. So a victory on Saturday would be just the third double-digit series winning streak for the Clemson program against an ACC school.

• This matchup pits Brownell against his former Clemson assistant Earl Grant.

• The last time both teams met in Littlejohn Coliseum, Marcquise Reed went off for 31 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four assists in a 76-66 win.

• Elijah Thomas posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds

Clemson roster

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. REDSHIRT

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. 14/0 2.4 1.4 0.6 7.3

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 16/16 11.1 3.3 2.1 31.9

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 16/0 3.7 1.8 0.9 15.9

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 16/16 9.0 1.7 3.0 28.6

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 16/16 11.6 6.1 1.4 27.9

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 12/0 0.7 0.8 0.3 3.3

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. 4/0 0.8 0.5 0.0 1.7

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 14/0 5.5 1.5 0.4 14.3

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 16/16 10.9 7.1 2.1 28.8

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. 4/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 16/16 14.6 6.1 1.6 27.7

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 Fr. Dayton, Ohio 1/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 16/0 4.5 3.6 2.3 18.4