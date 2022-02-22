Tigers return home to take on Wake Forest

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson men's basketball (12-15, 4-12 ACC, 90 KenPom ranking) looks to break a six-game losing streak back in Littlejohn Coliseum versus Wake Forest (21-7, 11-6, 31 KenPom) on Wednesday.

Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 7:01 p.m. ET. Mike Monaco and Malcolm Huckaby will call the broadcast for ACCN. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

Notes

• Clemson and Wake Forest will match up for the 166th time in program history.

• Clemson has won 13 out of the last 15 matchups in the series.

• Clemson leading scorer PJ Hall's X-rays were negative on a foot injury that was aggravated in Saturday's game at Louisville. Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said on Monday that they were in "wait and see" mode on when Hall plays next. Hall is the most improved player in the ACC this season, at +12.0 in PPG, +3.7 in RPG, +1.5 in APG and +1.0 block per game. Hall has increased his 3-point shooting by nearly 20.0 percent and despite the increased work load is shooting 48.9 percent this season, including a 52.3 effective field goal percentage.

• Wake Forest has reached 11 ACC wins in a single season for the 10th time in program history and the first since 2008-09.

• Wake Forest (21-7) and Iowa State (18-9) are on pace to set an NCAA Division I record for the most-improved team from one season to the next. The current record is 17 1/2 games by Towson (2012, 1-31; 2013; 18-13). The Deacs have won 15 more games from last season (6-16), while the Cyclones have won 16 more contests than a season ago (2-22).

• Wake Forest's Alondes Williams currently leads the ACC in both points and assists, and is the only player in the Power 5 averaging at least 19.0 points (19.9), 6.0 rebounds (6.9) and 5.0 assists (5.1). Williams has the opportunity to be the first player to finish the season leading the ACC in points and assists since the conference began tracking assists in 1973.

• Through 17 ACC games, the Demon Deacons lead the conference in team field goal percentage (49.1) and are second in opponent field goal percentage (40.5). Wake Forest has held nine of its 17 ACC opponents to below 40 percent shooting and leads the conference with seven ACC victories by 15 points or more. Additionally, the Demon Deacons rank second in conference play in fouls drawn (16.9), second in assists per game (15.5), third in total rebounds per game (37.1), and fifth in blocks per game (3.9).

Clemson stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. REDSHIRT

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. 24/4 2.9 2.5 0.8 10.5

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 27/25 11.1 2.9 2.3 30.1

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 27/9 5.6 2.5 1.7 20.9

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 27/19 7.5 1.4 2.7 25.4

F 5 Hunter Tyson# 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 21/21 10.4 5.6 1.2 25.8

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 20/0 0.9 0.7 0.2 4.4

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. 6/0 0.5 0.5 0.0 1.5

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 25/2 5.6 1.5 0.4 15.8

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 26/26 10.1 7.0 2.5 28.8

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. 6/0 0.0 0.2 0.0 1.3

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 5/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.2

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 27/27 15.5 5.7 1.6 27.6

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 Fr. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.8

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 27/2 5.9 4.3 1.9 21.1

# Expected to be out with broken clavicle.