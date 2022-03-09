Tigers meet Hokies for second time in five days with ACC Tourney matchup
2022 Mar 9
David Collins tallied double-digit rebounds for the eight game of the season on Tuesday. (ACC photo)
Clemson (17-15, No. 81 KenPom ranking) takes a five-game winning streak into a second-round ACC Tournament matchup with 7-seed Virginia Tech (19-12, 19 KenPom).

The 7 p.m. broadcast Wednesday will air on ESPN2.

Clemson advanced to the game with a 70-64 victory over NC State – its second of the season against the Wolfpack.

The Tigers are seeking multiple ACC Tournament wins for the first time since 2008.

Tournament notes

- With the win, Clemson improved to 3-2 in the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn.

- The Tigers are 0-1 against their next opponent (Virginia Tech) in ACC Tournament history. A 68-63 loss in 2012 in Atlanta.

- Clemson defeated Virginia Tech as recently as March 5, 2022. The Tigers topped the Hokies in Littlejohn Coliseum on 63-59 on its Senior Day.

- The last time the Tigers had a five-game winning streak including the regular season and conference tournament was 1938-39. Clemson won nine-straight from Feb. 13-March 4, 1939, and claimed the Southern Conference Tournament Championship.

- PJ Hall recorded his 27th double-digit scoring game of the season and his fourth doubledouble, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds against NC State in the first round.

- Hall recorded four blocked shots to tie a career-best (last had four vs. North Carolina on 2/8/22).

- Hall’s double-double was the second for the Tigers in the month of March since 2010-11 with at least 18 points and 10 rebounds. The other one was Elijah Thomas with 18 points and 11 rebounds vs. Auburn on 3/18/18.

- PJ Hall is just the 13th player in Clemson history dating back to the 1992-93 season to amass at least 400 points, 150 rebounds and 30 blocks in a single season.

- With just two more points, Hall will be one of eight players in that time span (450 points, 150 rebounds and 30 blocks).

- David Collins finished with seven points and 10 rebounds vs. NC State. It was Collins’ eighth double-digit rebounding game of the season.

- Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes both totaled 13 points and 12 points, respectively. It was Honor’s 12th double-digit scoring game this season and Dawes’ 18th.

Latest Clemson stats

