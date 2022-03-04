Tigers look to stretch winning streak hosting Hokies on Senior Day

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson (15-15, 7-12 ACC, 83 KenPom ranking) hosts Virginia Tech (19-11, 11-8 ACC, 27 KenPom) for Senior Day and the close of the conference regular season on Saturday.

Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 2:04 p.m. ET. Tom Werme and Mike Gminski will call the broadcast for RSN. Don Munson and Jim Davis will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

The Tigers, winners of three in a row, can clinch a 10-seed in next week's ACC Tournament in Brooklyn with a win. They could slip to as low as a 12-seed Saturday but could still hold on to the 10-seed in defeat (with losses from Louisville and Boston College). Either way, Clemson opens play on Tuesday next week.

Notes (Via Clemson)

• Clemson and Virginia Tech will match up for the 39th time in program history.

• Clemson will look to snap a three-game losing streak to Virginia Tech.

• The Tigers hold a 10-7 series lead in games played in Clemson.

• Clemson erased a 13-point deficit against Georgia Tech to win on Wednesday. The Tigers trailed 53-40 with 12:10 remaining in regulation.

• Clemson has overcome a 10-point or more deficit six times dating back to the beginning of the 2019-20 season.

Clemson player stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. REDSHIRT

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. 27/7 3.3 2.8 0.9 12.2

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 30/25 11.5 2.9 2.3 30.0

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 30/12 6.6 2.7 1.7 22.1

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 30/22 7.6 1.3 2.5 24.9

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 22/21 10.3 5.4 1.2 25.5

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 23/3 1.3 1.1 0.3 6.5

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. 6/0 0.5 0.5 0.0 1.5

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 28/2 5.2 1.4 0.3 14.8

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 29/29 10.3 7.1 2.5 29.1

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. 6/0 0.0 0.2 0.0 1.3

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 5/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.2

F 24 PJ Hall% 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 27/27 15.5 5.7 1.6 27.6

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 Fr. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.8

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 30/2 5.8 4.2 1.8 21.6

% Has missed the last four games (outside of one minute at Louisville) with a foot injury.