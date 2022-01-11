Tigers look to build on momentum at Notre Dame

Clemson men's basketball seeks a third-straight road ACC win when it travels to Notre Dame for a Wednesday tip-off.

Tipoff in Purcell Pavilion is set for 7:04 p.m. ET. Evan Lepler and Mike Gminski will call the broadcast for RSN. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

The Tigers (10-5, 2-2 ACC; 39 KenPom) are coming off of a 70-65 win at NC State on a run of five victories in the last six games. They won at Virginia 67-50 to close out their ACC December action. Notre Dame (9-5, 3-1 ACC; 57 KenPom) has won five of the last six as well after a 3-4 start, including a 66-62 win over then No. 10 Kentucky.

Clemson notes

• Clemson and Notre Dame will match up for the ninth time in program history.

• The Tigers have won two out of the last three against the Fighting Irish in the series after dropping the first five.

• Clemson hasn’t played Notre Dame since Feb. 9, 2020 – a 61-57 loss at home. The Tigers were playing without Aamir Simms in that game (flu).

• Last year’s matchup was postponed/canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Tigers’ program.

• Alex Hemenway will return to his home state when Clemson plays at Notre Dame. Hemenway, a junior on the Clemson team, attended Castle High School in Newburgh, Ind.

• Hemenway is averaging 5.2 points per game this year and has played in 13 of the 15 games. He has shot 58.6 percent on three-point shots, including making 12 of his last 16 from long range. He is a 45.9 percent three-point shooter for his career.

• Hemenway had 16 points in just 19 minutes against Notre Dame two years ago in the game at Littlejohn Coliseum, a game won by the Irish 61-57. He made 4-of7 three-point shots in that game. That is the only game Hemenway has played against Notre Dame in his career as the two teams did not play last year.

• That 16 point performance vs. the Irish is tied for the third-highest scoring game of his career. He had 17 in a game last year at Wake Forest and 17 this year against Miami (Ohio).

• Hemenway is the only Clemson basketball player who is a native of Indiana to play a game for Clemson in the

Hoosier State. Seven Clemson players have listed their hometown as being from Indiana. The best Tiger from the Hoosier

state has been Derrick Johnson, a native of Indianapolis, who scored 1,014 points and had 476 assists between 1975-79.

• However, Hemenway is not the first Tiger to play in the Hoosier State who played high school basketball in

Indiana. Adonis Filer listed his hometown as Chicago, Illinois when he played for the Tigers for two seasons (2012-14), but he played high school basketball at two different schools, including Bishop Noll in Hammond, Ind.

• There will be one tie between Clemson and Notre Dame on the Clemson bench when the two teams meet

in South Bend on Jan 12. Clemson Athletic Trainer Brad Crowe, who is in his sixth year at Clemson, is the great

nephew of former Notre Dame Head Coach Clem Crowe, and the grandson of former Notre Dame captain Norb Crowe.

• Clem Crowe was a star football and basketball player at Notre Dame. He played football under Knute Rockne from

1923-25 and was the team captain in 1925. He played in Notre Dame’s first bowl game, the 1925 Rose Bowl against Stanford. That 1924 Notre Dame team featured the Four Horsemen and Crowe was one of the blockers. They were known as the Seven Mules. Clem played basketball for Notre Dame from 1923-26.

• Clem Crowe was Notre Dame’s head basketball coach in 1944-45. He guided the Irish to a 15-5 record, including a 59-58 overtime win over Kentucky in a game played in Louisville. That Kentucky team was coached by Adolph Rupp and finished with a 22-4 record and NCAA Tournament bid.

• Brad Crowe’s grandfather Norb was the captain of Notre Dame’s 1931-32 team and lettered three years. The Irish finished 18-2 in Norb Crowe’s senior year, including a 16-game winning streak to end the season.

Clemson player stats

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. REDSHIRT

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. 13/0 2.5 1.2 0.4 7.1

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 15/15 11.5 3.3 2.1 32.0

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 15/0 3.5 1.7 0.9 15.5

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 15/15 9.6 1.8 3.1 29.0

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 15/15 11.6 6.1 1.5 28.4

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 11/0 0.7 0.8 0.3 3.3

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. 3/0 1.0 0.7 0.0 2.0

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 13/0 5.2 1.6 0.4 13.7

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 15/15 11.3 7.2 2.1 29.3

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. 3/0 0.0 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 15/15 14.7 6.0 1.5 27.5

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 Fr. Dayton, Ohio --- --- --- --- ---

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 15/0 4.6 3.5 2.3 18.5