Tigers look to break 11-game losing streak to Virginia

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson (8-4, 0-1 ACC) looks to even its early conference record and break a lengthy series losing streak in a 7 p.m. tip Wednesday at Virginia (7-4, 1-0).

The contest will be televised on ACCN with Jay Alter and Cory Alexander calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and Tunein.com.

Notes

• Clemson and Virginia will match up for the 132nd time, where the Cavaliers hold a 78-53 all-time advantage.

• The Tigers hold an advantage over the Cavaliers at home, but trail the series in Charlottesville 17-45.

• The Cavaliers have won 11-straight games in the series dating back to the 2012-13 season.

• Clemson’s last road win at Virginia came on Feb. 7, 2008. The Tigers won 82-51.

• Clemson is first in the ACC and is fifth nationally in 3-point shooting: 41.4 percent (106-for-256)

• Clemson is currently rated 46th nationally in KenPom ratings with the No. 28 offense and No. 90 defense, while Virginia is No. 57 currently (No. 85 offense/No. 50 defense).

• Virginia has already dropped home games this season to Navy (66-58) and Iowa (75-74).

Clemson stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. REDSHIRT

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. 10/0 2.6 1.5 0.3 7.6

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 12/12 11.7 3.5 2.3 31.2

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 12/0 3.8 2.0 1.1 16.0

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 12/12 10.2 2.0 3.3 29.2

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 12/12 11.3 6.1 1.3 28.2

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 11/0 0.7 0.8 0.3 3.3

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. 3/0 1.0 0.7 0.0 2.0

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 10/0 5.9 1.9 0.4 13.8

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 12/12 11.7 6.9 2.1 29.2

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. 3/0 0.0 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 12/12 14.7 6.3 1.6 26.6

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 Fr. Dayton, Ohio --- --- --- --- ---

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 12/0 4.7 3.8 2.4 19.7