Tigers host No. 7 Blue Devils in rescheduled game

Clemson (12-11, 4-8 ACC, 67 KenPom ranking) has a quick turnaround from a tough home loss to North Carolina on Tuesday when it hosts No. 7-ranked Duke (19-4, 9-4, 11 KenPom) on Thursday.

The 8 p.m. contest will be televised on ACCN with Mike Couzens and Debbie Antonelli calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and ClemsonTigers.com.

The game was originally scheduled for late December but had to be postponed for COVID-19 cases within the Blue Devils program.

Notes

• Clemson and Duke will match up for the 144th time in program history.

• Clemson is 3-1 against Duke at home in its last four contests dating back to the 2013-14 season.

• The last time both teams matched up in Littlejohn Coliseum, the Tigers prevailed over a No. 3 Duke squad 79-72.

• Duke won the Jan. 22 meeting between the teams in Cameron Indoor Stadium, 71-69.

• This week is the first time since Feb. 23-27, 1991 that Clemson will play three ACC games in five days. The Tigers host Notre Dame on Saturday as well. In the 1991 season, Clemson played consecutive games on the road at North Carolina (Feb. 23) at Wake Forest (Feb. 24) and at Duke (Feb. 27). Clemson lost all three.

Player stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. REDSHIRT

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. 20/0 2.6 1.8 0.7 8.2

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 23/23 11.2 2.8 2.4 30.6

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 23/5 5.1 2.5 1.4 19.2

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 23/16 7.9 1.5 2.8 25.8

F 5 Hunter Tyson# 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 21/21 10.4 5.6 1.2 25.8

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 17/0 0.6 0.5 0.2 3.8

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. 5/0 0.6 0.6 0.0 1.7

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 21/2 5.4 1.5 0.4 14.8

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 23/23 11.0 6.9 2.4 29.3

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. 5/0 0.0 0.2 0.0 1.4

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 4/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.4

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 23/23 15.3 6.0 1.7 28.5

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 Fr. Dayton, Ohio 1/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 23/2 5.1 4.0 2.0 19.7

# Out with broken clavicle.