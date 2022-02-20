Tigers fall short against Duke

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson, S.C. – Delicia Washington, Daisha Bradford, and Amari Robinson each scored in double figures for 42 of Clemson’s 64 points as the Tigers fell short to the Duke Blue Devils 64-61. The Tigers fall to 9-18 (3-12 ACC) on the season and Duke improves to 16-10 (7-9 ACC).

Robinson turned in her third double-double of the season, with 12 rebounds and 10 points. Seven different Tigers recorded at least one bucket as Washington led all scorers with 18 points. Hannah Hank recorded a season-high six steals.

The Tigers started off slow offensively as the Blue Devils scored seven unanswered points during the first four minutes of the game. Bradford and Washington gave the Tigers momentum as they recorded back-to-back three-pointers. Washington hit a clutch play, beating the buzzer and a shot clock violation, bringing the Tigers within two possessions of Duke.

Clemson played tight defensively during the second quarter, forcing six turnovers, drawing five personal fouls, and one shot clock violation. The Tigers went on 6-0 and 5-0 runs to keep Clemson within two possessions of Duke, ending the half with a score of 31-26.

Madi Ott tied up the game after hitting a three-point shot within the first two minutes of the third quarter. The Blue Devils quickly responded with a 4-0 run, but an alley-oop tip-in by Washington, assisted by Ott, gave the Tigers their first lead, 39-38.

The Blue Devils and the Tigers exchanged baskets for much of the fourth quarter, but the Tigers fell just short of the win. A 5-0 run by Duke sparked by Jade Williams and Miela Goodchild sealed the win for the Blue Devils, as they never looked back.

The Tigers will hit the road on Thursday, Feb. 24, as they face nineteenth-ranked Notre Dame., for their first meeting of the season. This game can be seen live on ACCN and is scheduled for an 8:00 p.m. tip-off.