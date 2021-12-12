Tigers drop road game against Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. - The Clemson women’s basketball team fell to 5-3 on the season and 0-1 in ACC play after losing their conference-opener 86-46 at Syracuse (7-4, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday afternoon at the Carrier Dome.

The Orange made 13-of-28 attempts from beyond the three-point arc, which proved to be a big difference in the game. Clemson shot just 17-67 (.286) from the floor, while the Orange were able to hit .523 of their 65 attempts. The Orange score 45 of their 86 on perimeter shots or three-pointers.

Clemson took a 22-16 lead early in the second quarter before the Orange closed on a 24-5 run in the final seven minutes, leaving the Tigers with a 40-27 deficit at the break. Gabby Elliott led Clemson with eight points, while Daisha Bradford added seven points. Kiara Lewis finished with four points on 2-7 shooting in her return to Syracuse, where she was a two-time All-ACC selection before transferring to Clemson prior to the season.

Clemson committed 23 turnovers, 15 of which came in the first half, which Syracuse turned into 15 points. The Tigers had 21 offensive boards in the game but converted for just 12-second chance points.

Clemson will be off the next few days before being back in action at home on Friday, Dec. 17, when they welcome Wofford to Littlejohn Coliseum for a 7 p.m. tip-off that can be seen live on ACCNX.