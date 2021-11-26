Tigers bounce back with dominating win over Bucs
by - Friday, November 26, 2021, 4:07 PM
Dawes scored in double figures for the fifth time in seven games.
Dawes scored in double figures for the fifth time in seven games.

The Clemson men’s basketball team hit the gas late in the first half and didn't look back in its 91-59 Friday matinee win over Charleston Southern.

The Tigers (5-2) bounced back from a disappointing finish to the Charleston Classic last weekend, where they saw a pair of double-digit second-half leads evaporate in losses to St. Bonaventure and West Virginia. Clemson returns to action on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Rutgers (9 p.m./ESPN2), a rematch of a 2021 NCAA Tournament meeting (a 60-56 Tigers loss).

The Tigers and Bucs (2-4) were tight going into the final five minutes of the first period, where Clemson scored 20 of the next 29 points for a 37-24 halftime lead. After shooting 25% from the field almost halfway through the first 20 minutes, Clemson finished the period with a 45% shooting total, adding 4-of-5 makes from the free throw line. For the game, Clemson shot 49% and hit 11-of-12 free throws.

Backcourt duo Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes shared top-scoring honors in the first half with eight points, finishing with 17 and 16 points respectively. They were joined in double-figure scoring Friday by PJ Hall (10) and Naz Bohannon (10).

Charleston Southern, out of the Big South Conference, entered the game only 15 spots out of the worst rating in Division I college basketball according to KenPom.com. The Bucs were held to 30% shooting but knocked down all 15 free throws versus the Tigers.

Clemson's Alex Hemenway returned to action after missing the last two games due to illness, scoring six against Charleston Southern.

The Tigers topped the 90-point mark for a second time this season (also vs. Bryant on Nov. 15, 93).


Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Tigers bounce back with dominating win over Bucs
Tigers bounce back with dominating win over Bucs
Clemson on doorstep of consensus top-10 recruiting class as signing day nears
Clemson on doorstep of consensus top-10 recruiting class as signing day nears
Former Clemson lineman punched in postgame scuffle
Former Clemson lineman punched in postgame scuffle
Flashback Friday: Swinney fires back at Steve Spurrier
Flashback Friday: Swinney fires back at Steve Spurrier
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest