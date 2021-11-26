Tigers bounce back with dominating win over Bucs

The Clemson men’s basketball team hit the gas late in the first half and didn't look back in its 91-59 Friday matinee win over Charleston Southern.

The Tigers (5-2) bounced back from a disappointing finish to the Charleston Classic last weekend, where they saw a pair of double-digit second-half leads evaporate in losses to St. Bonaventure and West Virginia. Clemson returns to action on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Rutgers (9 p.m./ESPN2), a rematch of a 2021 NCAA Tournament meeting (a 60-56 Tigers loss).

The Tigers and Bucs (2-4) were tight going into the final five minutes of the first period, where Clemson scored 20 of the next 29 points for a 37-24 halftime lead. After shooting 25% from the field almost halfway through the first 20 minutes, Clemson finished the period with a 45% shooting total, adding 4-of-5 makes from the free throw line. For the game, Clemson shot 49% and hit 11-of-12 free throws.

Backcourt duo Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes shared top-scoring honors in the first half with eight points, finishing with 17 and 16 points respectively. They were joined in double-figure scoring Friday by PJ Hall (10) and Naz Bohannon (10).

Charleston Southern, out of the Big South Conference, entered the game only 15 spots out of the worst rating in Division I college basketball according to KenPom.com. The Bucs were held to 30% shooting but knocked down all 15 free throws versus the Tigers.

Clemson's Alex Hemenway returned to action after missing the last two games due to illness, scoring six against Charleston Southern.

The Tigers topped the 90-point mark for a second time this season (also vs. Bryant on Nov. 15, 93).

