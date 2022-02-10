Tiger trio leads Clemson to victory over Wake Forest

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson, S.C. – Delicia Washington, Amari Robinson and Kionna Gaines each scored in double figures as Clemson downed Wake Forest, 87-78, inside Littlejohn Coliseum on Thursday afternoon. The win moves the Tigers to 9-16 (3-11 ACC) and gives them the season sweep over Wake Forest, while the loss drops the Demon Deacons to 12-12 (3-10 ACC).

Washington led all scorers with 26 points on 10-19 shooting, with six rebounds and six assists. Robinson turned in her second double-double of the year with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Gaines tied her career-high with 18 points. The Tigers shot 22-28 from the free throw line, including Robinson going 11-13. Clemson out-rebounded Wake Forest 42-32 and turned the Deacs over 11 times.

Wake Forest led 19-16 after the first quarter, then stretched the lead to five at 26-21 at the 7:47 mark of the second. The Tigers used an 8-0 run to take a 29-26 lead over the next 3:00 of game time, before Wake Forest grabbed a one-point lead. Clemson ended the quarter with back-to-back buckets by Daisha Bradford and Hannah Hank to take a 38-34 lead into halftime.

Clemson opened the third on an 8-2 run to grab a lead it would never relinquish, getting a Madi Ott three to end the quarter to take a nine-point advantage. The teams combined for 56 points in the fourth quarter, with the Tigers taking the 87-78 victory.

Wake Forest had five players in double figures, with Jewel Spear leading with 18, including 11 in the fourth quarter. Christina Morra finished with 16 points and nine rebounds.

Clemson is back in action on Sunday, taking on 11th-ranked Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Tipoff is set for noon.