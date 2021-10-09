Breaking: Texas guard commits to Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Brad Brownell has some offensive firepower for his 2022 class.

3-star 2022 shooting guard Chauncey Gibson from Dallas, TX has committed to Clemson while visiting Tiger Town this weekend.

His top four included Clemson, Old Dominion, Texas Tech, and SMU.

Gibson is a tall guard at 6-foot-6 who can knock down the open three and finish in transition.

He is the second Chauncey to commit to the Tigers for the 2022 class as power forward Chauncey Wiggins committed to Clemson last month.

It’s a great day to be a Clemson Tiger!! ?? pic.twitter.com/avXxJ548t3 — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) October 9, 2021

Congratulations to my lil brother @hooplikec #DallasTX ?? . I tried to hold my excitement in but I can’t anymore! Super proud of you! #GoTigers ?????? #214 pic.twitter.com/m9Acgqp252 — Elijah Thomas (@edotcash) October 9, 2021