Seeds, matchups announced for 2022 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the seedings and bracket for the 2022 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, which will be played Tuesday through Saturday (March 8-12) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

After capturing its first outright ACC regular-season championship since the 2005-06 season, Duke (26-5, 16-4 ACC) earned the top seed in the field as well as a double bye into the Thursday quarterfinals. No. 2 Notre Dame (22-9, 15-5), No. 3 North Carolina (23-8, 15-5) and No. 4 Miami (22-9, 14-6) also claimed double byes and will open postseason action on Thursday.

The 69th annual tournament starts Tuesday with a trio of games. No. 12 seed Pitt (11-20, 6-14) faces No. 13 Boston College (11-19, 6-14) in the opener at 2 p.m. No. 10 Clemson (16-15, 8-12) plays No. 15 NC State (11-20, 4-16) at 4:30 p.m., while No. 11 Louisville (12-18, 6-14) takes on No. 14 Georgia Tech (12-19, 5-15) in the nightcap at 7 p.m.

No. 8 seed Florida State (17-13, 10-10) plays No. 9 Syracuse (15-16, 9-11) at noon Wednesday to kick off the second round. No. 5 seed Wake Forest (23-8, 13-7) battles the winner of the Pitt-Boston College contest at 2:30 p.m. In the second session, No. 7 Virginia Tech (19-12, 11-9) plays the winner of the Clemson-NC State game at 7 p.m., while No. 6 Virginia (18-12, 12-8) takes on the Louisville-Georgia Tech winner at 9:30 p.m.

The Wednesday winners then will move on to play the tournament’s top four seeds on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

All 14 tournament games will be nationally televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ACC Network. In addition, all games will be available for streaming via ACCNX.

The full 2022 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule:

Tuesday, March 8

First Round

2 p.m. – No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 13 Boston College (ACC Network)

4:30 p.m. – No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 NC State (ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech (ACC Network)

Wednesday, March 9

Second Round

Noon – No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. – No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Pitt/Boston College winner (ESPN)

7 p.m. – No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Clemson/NC State winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

9:30 p.m. – No. 6 Virginia vs. Louisville/Georgia Tech winner (ESPN2)

Thursday, March 10

Quarterfinals

Noon – No. 1 Duke vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Miami vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

7 p.m. – No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – No. 3 North Carolina vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Friday, March 11

Semifinals

7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday, March 12

Championship

8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)