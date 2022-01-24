Second-half comeback falls short at FSU

CU Athletic Communications by

Tallahassee, Fla. – Delicia Washington had a game-high 24 points and the Tigers rallied for a double-digit halftime deficit to lead in the third quarter, but Florida State used clutch free throws to hold off the comeback, taking a 75-70 victory on Sunday afternoon. The win moves FSU to 9-8 (3-4 ACC) on the year, while the loss drops the Tigers to 7-12 (1-7 ACC).

Washington’s 24 led all scorers, while Daisha Bradford was the only other Tiger in double-figures with 12. Hannah Hank finished with a team-high five rebounds and two blocks. The Tigers shot 46.3% from the floor (25-54) including going 9-18 (50%) for one of their best offensive games of the season. Clemson also finished a perfect 11-11 from the free throw line, including 6-6 for Washington.

The Tigers, down by as many as 12 in the second quarter, came out after halftime and poured in 27 points in the third quarter. Clemson opened the third on an 8-0 run, including back-to-back threes by Robinson and Weronika Hipp. The two teams traded baskets until Washington made four-straight free throws to tie the game at 39 at the third’s 4:38 mark. With 2:29 to go in the third, Hank made back-to-back threes to give the Tigers’ their largest lead at four (49-45). Florida State finished the quarter on a 5-2 run, however, to take a one-point lead into the fourth.

The Seminoles only made four baskets from the floor in the fourth quarter, but finished 14-15 from the free throw line in the game’s final period to put the Tigers away, 75-70.

Florida State finished 25-26 from the free throw line, with Morgan Jones finishing with a team-high 15 points (2-7 from the floor, 11-12 free throws).

Clemson is back in action on Thursday, hosting Pitt inside Littlejohn Coliseum at 7:00 p.m.