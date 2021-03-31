Reports: Clemson basketball staffer hired as Eastern Illinois coach
by - 2021 Mar 31, Wed 11:27
Simmons was a head coach for Evansville and SIU-Edwardsville previously. (Photo: Usat / USATODAY)
Simmons was a head coach for Evansville and SIU-Edwardsville previously. (Photo: Usat / USATODAY)

Clemson basketball special assistant Marty Simmons is set to take over as head coach of Eastern Illinois, per multiple reports.

Simmons was the head coach at Evansville until 2018 before before being let go and Brad Brownell bringing him on his staff for a new position.

He also coached at SIU-Edwardsville and was the Mr. Basketball in Illinois in 1983.

Eastern Illinois finished 9-18 and ninth in the Ohio Valley Conference last season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest