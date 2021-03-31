Reports: Clemson basketball staffer hired as Eastern Illinois coach

Clemson basketball special assistant Marty Simmons is set to take over as head coach of Eastern Illinois, per multiple reports.

Simmons was the head coach at Evansville until 2018 before before being let go and Brad Brownell bringing him on his staff for a new position.

He also coached at SIU-Edwardsville and was the Mr. Basketball in Illinois in 1983.

Eastern Illinois finished 9-18 and ninth in the Ohio Valley Conference last season.

