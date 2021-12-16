Report: Gamecocks have several players out for Clemson game, COVID a factor

South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin said that six players will not make the trip to Clemson this weekend, according to a report from The State.

The report states that COVID-19 positive tests are a factor in some of the absences for Saturday night's 8 p.m. tip in Littlejohn Coliseum (ACCN).

Last year's game between the schools was canceled after COVID-19 positives within the South Carolina program.

According to the report, Martin didn't specify which players would be missing due to COVID, but he did say that senior forward AJ Wilson will be out with a knee injury.

The Gamecocks are 8-2 on the season and have won three games in a row. Clemson is 7-4 and has won its last two games.