Report: Clemson set to play 2021 in-state basketball tournament
by - 2021 Apr 9, Fri 10:44
Clemson made the final in its last appearance in 2017. (ACC photo)
Clemson made the final in its last appearance in 2017. (ACC photo)

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported Friday that Clemson will play in the 2021 Charleston Classic.

The Tigers have made three appearances in the early-season tournament with a championship in the inaugural year of 2008. Clemson was last in it in 2017 when they made the final versus Temple.

Per Rothstein, Temple will once again be a foe, as well as 2021 NCAA Tournament teams West Virginia and St. Bonaventure. Ole Miss, Marquette, Boise State and Elon are expected to fill out the field.

The event is played in the TD Arena and will be held Nov. 18-21.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry get married
PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry get married
Clemson's cheer team wins National Championship
Clemson's cheer team wins National Championship
No. 8 Tigers top No. 11 Gamecocks with 2nd-half comeback in Columbia
No. 8 Tigers top No. 11 Gamecocks with 2nd-half comeback in Columbia
Cavaliers even series with Tigers
Cavaliers even series with Tigers
Post your comments!
Read all 16 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest