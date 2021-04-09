Report: Clemson set to play 2021 in-state basketball tournament

TigerNet Staff by

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported Friday that Clemson will play in the 2021 Charleston Classic.

The Tigers have made three appearances in the early-season tournament with a championship in the inaugural year of 2008. Clemson was last in it in 2017 when they made the final versus Temple.

Per Rothstein, Temple will once again be a foe, as well as 2021 NCAA Tournament teams West Virginia and St. Bonaventure. Ole Miss, Marquette, Boise State and Elon are expected to fill out the field.

The event is played in the TD Arena and will be held Nov. 18-21.

