by - 2021 Apr 5, Mon 10:36
Former Clemson signee commits to another ACC school

Former 2021 Clemson signee and Heritage (NC) guard Lucas Taylor announced a commitment to Wake Forest over the weekend.

Taylor was released from his letter of intent to the Tigers upon his request a couple of weeks ago.

He is a third commitment for the Demon Deacons' 2021 class.

Clemson has two incoming members of its 2021 class currently, with 4-star guard Joshua Beadle and 3-star forward Ian Schieffelin.

