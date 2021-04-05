|
Former Clemson signee commits to another ACC school
|2021 Apr 5, Mon 10:36-
|
Former 2021 Clemson signee and Heritage (NC) guard Lucas Taylor announced a commitment to Wake Forest over the weekend.
Taylor was released from his letter of intent to the Tigers upon his request a couple of weeks ago.
He is a third commitment for the Demon Deacons' 2021 class.
Clemson has two incoming members of its 2021 class currently, with 4-star guard Joshua Beadle and 3-star forward Ian Schieffelin.
#GGTT @WakeMBB ?? pic.twitter.com/gM4w2pQ4Eo— Lucas Taylor (@lucas_taylor10) April 2, 2021