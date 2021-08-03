Elite in-state forward has Clemson in top schools
2021 Aug 3
Blythewood (SC) 2022 power forward Julian Phillips included Clemson in his top schools list this week.

The 6-foot-8 four-star prospect is rated No. 25 nationally by the 247Sports Composite, No. 4 overall as a power forward and the No. 2 player out of South Carolina.

His top group also includes Kansas, LSU, UCLA, Florida State, Tennessee, Florida, Virginia, Southern Cal and Alabama. Within that group, he made official visits to Clemson, LSU and Florida State last month.

247Sports analyzed his game last year: "Long, lanky and athletic. Has a good feel for the game and a knack for coming up with the basketball. Outside shot is developing. Good with the ball in the open court. Straight line driver who can deliver a pass on the move. High potential prospect who needs to gain weight and strength."

He received a Clemson offer in June 2019.

