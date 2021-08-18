5-star guard has Clemson in "Elite 8" schools
Five-star Oak Hill Academy (Va.) point guard Caleb Foster included Clemson in his "Elite 8" schools on Wednesday.

Foster (6-5 190) is rated as the No. 14 player overall, No. 3 point guard and the top player out of Virginia by the 247Sports Composite.

His top schools list also includes Auburn, Virginia, Duke, Wake Forest, Louisville, Stanford and Charlotte. Duke has two projections on him with the 247Sports Crystal Ball picks.

He received a Clemson offer last September.

247Sports analyzed his game last month: "Foster is a tough and smart point guard with terrific size for the position. He has a mature floor game which is shown in his court demeanor and savvy. He plays with excellent poise and pace and makes sound decisions with the basketball. He has all the tools needed to run a team.

