4-star guard commits to Clemson
by - 2022 Apr 20, Wed 10:47
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Dillon Hunter - Guard
TigerNet: (3.00)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 180   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Sunrise Christian HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#64 Overall, #13 PG, #2 GA
Rivals:
#43 G
24/7:
#22 CG, #6 GA
Hunter was recently a commitment at Baylor and is the brother of a current Tiger.
Hunter was recently a commitment at Baylor and is the brother of a current Tiger.

Four-star 2022 Atlanta, Georgia guard Dillon Hunter announced a commitment to Clemson on Wednesday morning.

Hunter was a Baylor commitment originally, as recently as this week, and is the brother of current Clemson guard Chase Hunter.

He is rated as a 4-star and No. 64 nationally by ESPN.

Hunter joins a 2022 class group with forward Chauncey Wiggins (Covington, Ga./Grayson), guard Chauncey Gibson (Dallas, Texas/Kimball) and forward RJ Godfrey (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett).

That class is rated 27th overall by the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Cagle named finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year
Cagle named finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year
ESPN's final NFL draft rankings for Clemson prospects
ESPN's final NFL draft rankings for Clemson prospects
4-star guard commits to Clemson
4-star guard commits to Clemson
Tigers complete season sweep of No. 10 Georgia
Tigers complete season sweep of No. 10 Georgia
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 116 Recruits (91 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 13 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest