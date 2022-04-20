|
4-star guard commits to Clemson
2022 Apr 20, Wed 10:47
Height: 6-3 Weight: 180 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Sunrise Christian HS) Class: 2022
#64 Overall, #13 PG, #2 GA
#43 G
#22 CG, #6 GA
Four-star 2022 Atlanta, Georgia guard Dillon Hunter announced a commitment to Clemson on Wednesday morning.
Hunter was a Baylor commitment originally, as recently as this week, and is the brother of current Clemson guard Chase Hunter.
He is rated as a 4-star and No. 64 nationally by ESPN.
Hunter joins a 2022 class group with forward Chauncey Wiggins (Covington, Ga./Grayson), guard Chauncey Gibson (Dallas, Texas/Kimball) and forward RJ Godfrey (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett).
That class is rated 27th overall by the 247Sports Composite team rankings.
Recent Baylor de-commit Dillon Hunter has just committed to Clemson this morning, per @TiptonEdits.— 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 20, 2022
Hunter just de-committed from Clemson a few days ago and has already found his new home.
A very solid two-way guard, who’s #64 in the ESPN100.pic.twitter.com/yg8myUz5WN