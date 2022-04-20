4-star guard commits to Clemson

Dillon Hunter Guard TigerNet: (3.00) (3.00)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 180 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Sunrise Christian HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#64 Overall, #13 PG, #2 GA #64 Overall, #13 PG, #2 GA Rivals:

#43 G #43 G 24/7:

#22 CG, #6 GA #22 CG, #6 GA 6-3180Atlanta, GA (Sunrise Christian HS)2022

Four-star 2022 Atlanta, Georgia guard Dillon Hunter announced a commitment to Clemson on Wednesday morning.

Hunter was a Baylor commitment originally, as recently as this week, and is the brother of current Clemson guard Chase Hunter.

He is rated as a 4-star and No. 64 nationally by ESPN.

Hunter joins a 2022 class group with forward Chauncey Wiggins (Covington, Ga./Grayson), guard Chauncey Gibson (Dallas, Texas/Kimball) and forward RJ Godfrey (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett).

That class is rated 27th overall by the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

