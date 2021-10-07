Preseason Basketball event set at Bowman Field for Oct. 29

CLEMSON, S.C. — It’s that time of year again in Clemson with hoops season right around the corner!

The Clemson men’s and women’s basketball teams will host a preseason tipoff event, Friday, Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Bowman Field on the campus of Clemson University. The event starts at 5:30 and will last one hour and admission is FREE!

Basketball on Bowman will serve as the first chance for fans to meet the 2021-22 rosters, as each player will be introduced at the start of the event. Other entertainment includes:

Team Intro Videos

Shooting Contests

Skills Challenges

Rally Cat and Spirit Squad Performances

Tiger Band

DJ Sha

Fans are encouraged to contribute and follow content from the event on Twitter and Instagram.