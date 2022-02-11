PJ Hall saves the day for media member

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson standout center PJ Hall is a solid basketball player on the court and one of the most improved players in the country.

However, he appears to be a standout guy off the court as well.

After Thursday night's home loss to Duke, Hall came to the rescue and helped Duke beat writer David Thompson with his car problems outside Littlejohn Coliseum.

"So, my car battery died outside of Littlejohn Coliseum," Thompson tweeted. "Clemson center PJ Hall saw me with jumper cables and drove his car over to help. He's my new favorite player."

Good job by Hall to help out his fellow man when needed. I'm sure Clemson nation is proud of this kind gesture as it would have been easy for Hall to go straight home after a frustrating loss.

Not just trying to be “Most Improved Player”, but looks like he locked up “Most Helpful Post Game” already. @accnetwork @ClemsonMBB https://t.co/yowCk7vH6M — Wes Durham (@WesDurham) February 11, 2022