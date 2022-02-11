PJ Hall saves the day for media member
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, February 11, 2022, 8:56 AM
Hall helped out a visiting media member after the game
Hall helped out a visiting media member after the game

Clemson standout center PJ Hall is a solid basketball player on the court and one of the most improved players in the country.

However, he appears to be a standout guy off the court as well.

After Thursday night's home loss to Duke, Hall came to the rescue and helped Duke beat writer David Thompson with his car problems outside Littlejohn Coliseum.

"So, my car battery died outside of Littlejohn Coliseum," Thompson tweeted. "Clemson center PJ Hall saw me with jumper cables and drove his car over to help. He's my new favorite player."

Good job by Hall to help out his fellow man when needed. I'm sure Clemson nation is proud of this kind gesture as it would have been easy for Hall to go straight home after a frustrating loss.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Report: Chad Kelly to sign with pro team
Report: Chad Kelly to sign with pro team
Clemson guard David Collins suspended after flagrant foul
Clemson guard David Collins suspended after flagrant foul
David Collins apologizes for flagrant foul against Duke, explains his actions
David Collins apologizes for flagrant foul against Duke, explains his actions
PJ Hall saves the day for media member
PJ Hall saves the day for media member
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest