NBA star shows love to Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, May 6, 2021, 6:55 PM
Morant is a big fan of Clemson Football (Brad Rempel - USA Today Sports)
A South Carolina native has nothing but love for Clemson Football.

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is showcasing his athletic skills in the NBA but still a big fan of the Tigers.

Morant posted on social media Thursday that he still cheers for Clemson (over other schools like Alabama) tweeting 'rocking with the gang. @ClemsonFB.'

Morant played college basketball at Murray State as he only received an in-state scholarship offer by South Carolina and a few other programs.

Clemson was out of scholarships and didn't have one available for the future phenom.

As they say, the rest is history as Morant went on to star for the Racers and then was drafted with the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

This is not the first time that Morant has reached out to Clemson Football.

Future IPTAY member, perhaps?

