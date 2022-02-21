Latest with PJ Hall's injury

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell spoke to the media Monday on the weekly ACC teleconference and was asked about the injury status of standout center PJ Hall.

"I don't have a lot of updates on PJ. The x-ray was negative (foot), so that's good. But he's still doing medical testing today," Brownell said. "In terms of availability for Wednesday, we'll have to wait and see. We were off yesterday, so no practicing or anything like that, so wait and see on that."

Hall wants to play the remainder of the season despite the painful inflammation in his left foot.

"Yea, a little bit. I mean, we certainly have talked about it," Brownell said. "But he wants to play. And the doctors have said he's OK to play. He just doesn't need to play every day, right? The cumulative effect could give him more problems. And obviously, there's always a chance that something could happen. But I don't think it's been a situation where we've just needed to shut him down. He rarely practices. If things are good, he practices 30 minutes the day before a game. That's about it. Some games he doesn't. We'll see. But certainly, we've talked about all of it."

Hall left the Louisville loss one minute into the game after tweaking his foot.

For the season, Hall is averaging 15.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

FYI: Today is PJ Hall's birthday, so Happy Birthday!