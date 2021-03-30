|
John Newman announces his transfer school
A former Tiger finds a new home.
Former Clemson guard John Newman III announced on social media Tuesday night that he has transferred to UNC Greensboro.
"Hey Greensboro, ... it’s me AGAIN," Newman tweeted with a picture of him with a UNC Greensboro jersey on.
Newman is a Greensboro Day school alum.
At Clemson, his minutes had dropped from 31.6 per game in 2019-20 to 15.6 MPG last season, where he averaged 3.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
With an NCAA waiver, Newman still has two years to play.
Hey Greensboro???? ... it’s me AGAIN #letsgoG pic.twitter.com/hyvkzJp453— John Newman III™ (@_JayRock15) March 30, 2021
