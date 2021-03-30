John Newman announces his transfer school

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A former Tiger finds a new home.

Former Clemson guard John Newman III announced on social media Tuesday night that he has transferred to UNC Greensboro.

"Hey Greensboro, ... it’s me AGAIN," Newman tweeted with a picture of him with a UNC Greensboro jersey on.

Newman is a Greensboro Day school alum.

At Clemson, his minutes had dropped from 31.6 per game in 2019-20 to 15.6 MPG last season, where he averaged 3.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

With an NCAA waiver, Newman still has two years to play.