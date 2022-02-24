'JDew' moving on from Clemson basketball

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson basketball emcee Jeremiah Dew aka 'JDew' announced on his Facebook account Wednesday that he will be hanging up the mic and not working the Clemson Basketball games anymore.

His reasoning was due to spending more time with his family including three young children and working on other outside ventures.

He released the following statement:

"There comes a time in an emcee’s life when he knows he can no longer commit to being “All In” with Clemson Athletics," he posted. "My responsibilities at home and in other lines of business are at the place where I must focus on them in a bigger way. Since “Best is the Standard,” I know that I’d be outside of compliance by diverting attention all across the (video) board of Tiger town and not dedicating the full fledged "Clemson Grit" where the teams need me."

"Since the 2008 season it’s been a wonderful place for me, and I have no regrets. Thank you for giving me the mic and allowing me so much fun and freedom in the service of fan entertainment. Since “there’s something in these hills,” I will remain a call away, if you all need me to dust off the bucket hat for one more T-shirt toss."

Best of luck to 'JDew' as he entertained Clemson basketball fans since 2008 which is an impressive run in the entertainment business.

Shoutout to @itsJDew for all you have added to the Littlejohn experience. We will miss you! ???? pic.twitter.com/KdyBkbpQlP — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) February 24, 2022

14 years ago I was fortunate enough to talk JDew into coming to Clemson to be part of the Clemson Basketball experience. Tonight I can't say thank you enough for all he has done as he retires from his role with us. Thanks @itsJDew! #ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/7w4OAF7vlS — Mike Money (@mmoney24) February 24, 2022