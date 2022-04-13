It's official: Clemson adds Princeton transfer

CLEMSON, S.C. — Head Coach Brad Brownell and his staff announced the addition of Jaelin Llewellyn (lou-ELL-en) (Mississauga, Ontario/Virginia Episcopal School (Va.)) on Wednesday. Llewellyn played three seasons at Princeton (2018-22) which included a cancelled 2020-21 season and will be immediately eligible for Clemson beginning in 2022-23.

Llewellyn is a 6-2, 185-pound point guard with a 6-6 wingspan who earned First Team All-Ivy League last season. He finished fifth in the league in scoring with 15.7 points per game and finished eighth in the league in 3-point percentage (38.6). He posted seven 20-point games last season including a season-high 29 points in a win over Harvard on Feb. 25.

He finished his career at Princeton ranked T-13th in career made 3-pointers (136), 15th in threes made in a season (64, 2021-22) and T-27th in career points (1,064).

He was named to the Lou Henson Award Mid-Season Watch List in 2022, which is presented annually to the top mid-major men’s basketball player in the country. He was an NABC Second Team All-District selection last year, while also earning Second Team All-Ivy League honors in 2020.

In back-to-back seasons, Llewellyn led Princeton in scoring and as a freshman became the first to average double figures in scoring (10.1 ppg) since 2016.

Coming out of high school, Llewellyn was rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN and was a Top 100 recruit in his class according to ESPN.com. He was the No. 5 ranked Canadian player by North Pole Hoops and was named the top Canadian point guard by the site in May 2017.