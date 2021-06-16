Former Clemson standout signs with Fenerbahçe Beko
A former Tiger is continuing his pro career.

Turkish Basketball Super League's Fenerbahçe Beko announced on Wednesday that they have signed former Clemson big-man Devin Booker to a two-year deal.

Booker has played in Moscow for the last few years with Khimki Moscow (2019-21).

He also has had international stops at Bayern Munich (2016-19), Chalon (2015-2016), JL Bourg (2013-15), and SLUC Nancy (2013).

A few of his basketball highlights include an impressive time with FC Bayern Munich winning the 2017-2018, 2018-19 German National Championship, and the 2018 German National Cup.

At Clemson, he averaged 9.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 0.8 per game.

