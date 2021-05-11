Former Clemson standout passes away

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. –– Marvin Robinson, the number-two career rebounder in Clemson history on a per game basis, died Saturday, May 1 in Charleston, S.C. at the age of 90. Robinson was a star on Banks McFadden’s Tiger teams from 1950-51 to 1952-53.

Robinson had 614 rebounds in 54 career games for an average of 11.37 per game, an incredible accomplishment considering he was just 6-foot-3 in height. That is second in Clemson history, trailing only all-time great Tree Rollins, who averaged 11.9 per game. Robinson joins Clemson Ring of Honor members Rollins and Dale Davis as the only players in Clemson history to average at least 10 rebounds a game for a career.

For his career, Robinson averaged 10.4 points to go with that 11.37 rebound average and joins Rollins and Davis as the only players in Clemson history to average a double-double.

Robinson was a starter on McFadden’s two best teams, the 11-7 squad of 1950-51 and the 17-7 team of 1951-52. The 1951-51 team had an 11-4 record in the Southern Conference that included an eight-game winning streak at one point. The .733 winning percentage for conference games that year is still the best in Clemson history, and the 11 wins are tied for the most with the 2017-18 Clemson team that reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Robinson averaged 11.4 points and 13.0 rebounds per game during that 1951-52 season. He also averaged a double-double as a senior with a 12.4 scoring mark and 10.4 rebounds per game. He finished his career with 562 points and 614 rebounds.

After graduation, Robinson went on to graduate school in the state of Virginia, then went into the textile business working for the Milliken Corporation. He spent most of his career at the company headquarters in Spartanburg.

He then retired to Charleston, S.C. He frequently attended Clemson basketball reunions.