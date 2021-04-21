Former Clemson guard changes his mind, announces new transfer school

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A former Tiger finds a new home again.

Former Clemson guard John Newman III announced on social media Tuesday night that he will transfer to Cincinnati.

"I was looking forward to coming home to UNCG, but after the recent coaching change, I have made the decision to attend the University of Cincinnati next year," he posted on Twitter. "This decision was not easy, but I had to decide what was best for me and my future. Greensboro will always be home to me, but I am looking forward to becoming a part of the Bearcat family. As always, I appreciate all of the love and support as I continue my basketball career at Cincinnati. Let's get it." #Gobearcats

At Clemson, his minutes had dropped from 31.6 per game in 2019-20 to 15.6 MPG last season, where he averaged 3.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

With an NCAA waiver, Newman still has two years to play.

LETS GET IT CINCY ?????? pic.twitter.com/lYO73wA7ea — John Newman III™ (@_JayRock15) April 21, 2021