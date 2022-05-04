Former Clemson guard announces transfer destination

Former Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes is returning home to New Jersey.

He announced a commitment Wednesday to Seton Hall, which is under the leadership now of 2022 NCAA Tournament standout coach Shaheen Holloway, a former Pirates player.

Dawes averaged a career-best 11.3 points per game last season, starting 25 of the 31 games.

He has played 88 total games in Clemson with 66 starts, averaging 9.9 points.

He and fellow Tiger backcourt regular Nick Honor both transferred this offseason, with Honor finding a spot with Missouri out of the SEC.