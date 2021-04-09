Former Clemson guard announces transfer destination
Trapp is headed to the C-USA. (ACC photo)
Former Clemson guard Clyde Trapp announced Friday he is using his waiver season to play for the Charlotte 49ers.

Trapp originally had said he would explore his NBA options but also left the door open on transferring out for his final year somewhere else.

"I want to thank Clemson University and the coaching staff for a successful 4 years. Clemson will always be a special place to me," Trapp said in late March. "I am excited to see what is next for me and my future."

The Eastover, South Carolina native averaged a career-best 7.3 points and 2.5 assists per game this season for the Tigers.

Charlotte went 9-16 last season and is coached by former longtime Virginia assistant Ron Sanchez, who will be entering his fourth season there.

