Former Clemson forward announces transfer destination

TigerNet Staff by

Former top-100-rated prospect Olivier-Maxence Prosper announced Thursday morning he is transferring to Marquette.

He averaged 9.7 minutes and 2.5 points over 22 games this season with the Tigers.

The Montreal native was rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and also 247Sports, with a No. 82 overall ranking there.

He played as many as 22 minutes in a game this season (Duke) and scored as much as 11 (SC State).

Marquette recently hired Shaka Smart from Texas.