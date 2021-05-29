Former Clemson center wins playoff MVP award
Former Clemson center Landry Nnoko has been putting in work in the professional ranks in Belgrade, Serbia.

Nnoko was named the MVP of the ABA Liga League Playoffs (Adriatic Basketball Association) after an impressive performance in the 67-60 game five win with 17 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

During the playoffs, he averaged 15.6 points in 8 games.

Nnoko played the previous two seasons in Berlin, Germany, and won a league title with Alba Berlin. Before that, he part of the Detroit Pistons organization, earning defensive player of the year honors in the G-League.

He made the All-ACC defensive team as a senior at Clemson with an ACC-leading 2.3 blocks per game.

