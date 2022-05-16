Former Clemson basketball player signed by Jacksonville Jaguars
by - 2022 May 16, Mon 14:23
Naz Bohannon played with the Tigers last season on the basketball court and had last played football in high school. (USAT/Dawson Powers) (Photo: Dawson Powers / USATODAY)
Naz Bohannon played with the Tigers last season on the basketball court and had last played football in high school. (USAT/Dawson Powers) (Photo: Dawson Powers / USATODAY)

Naz Bohannon is getting a chance to continue his NFL dream.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Monday that they have signed Bohannon after he got a tryout at rookie minicamp recently.

Bohannon, 6-5, 232, played basketball at Clemson in 2021 after playing four seasons at Youngstown State (2017-20). He finished his collegiate career with 1,425 points and 1,124 total rebounds.

Bohannon played football and basketball at Lorain (Ohio) High School.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson QB announces transfer to ACC school
Former Clemson QB announces transfer to ACC school
Clemson early Vegas game odds released
Clemson early Vegas game odds released
Tigers wrap road trip at Coastal Carolina
Tigers wrap road trip at Coastal Carolina
Former Clemson defender signs rookie contract
Former Clemson defender signs rookie contract
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest