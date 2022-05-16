Former Clemson basketball player signed by Jacksonville Jaguars

TigerNet Staff by

Naz Bohannon is getting a chance to continue his NFL dream.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Monday that they have signed Bohannon after he got a tryout at rookie minicamp recently.

Bohannon, 6-5, 232, played basketball at Clemson in 2021 after playing four seasons at Youngstown State (2017-20). He finished his collegiate career with 1,425 points and 1,124 total rebounds.

Bohannon played football and basketball at Lorain (Ohio) High School.

Former Clemson basketball player Naz Bohannon working with the tight ends at Jaguars rookie minicamp pic.twitter.com/dxl2WlpUIS — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) May 14, 2022