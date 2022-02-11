David Collins apologizes for flagrant foul against Duke, explains his actions

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson lost to Duke 82-64 on Thursday night but most of the talk was about the hard flagrant foul by Clemson guard David Collins on Duke's Wendell Moore Jr.

Collins sprinted down the court on a fast break and undercut Moore which made the Duke player fall very hard to the ground instead of dunking the basketball. Moore ended up being OK physically and played the remainder of the game.

Collins was ejected after the play.

He released a statement on Instagram late Thursday night explaining his actions during the fast-paced play.

“I was going to try to block it from behind but I was going too fast and I couldn’t stop. I realized I needed to stop when it was too late,” Collins posted. “I never have been a dirty player. Never will. I wish bro a healthy season and I never tried to hurt anybody but I know everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I have respect towards Duke and Clemson and I apologize to everybody for a reckless play. I’m glad Wendell is okay.”

David Collins was called for a flagrant 2 for this foul on Wendell Moore Jr.



Moore Jr. was able to remain in the game. pic.twitter.com/m8KFBnWj6V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 11, 2022