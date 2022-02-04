Clemson women's basketball had two midseason departures
by - Staff Writer - Friday, February 4, 2022, 1:59 PM
Elliott was a bright spot for the Tigers in the previous season.
Two members of the women’s basketball program are no longer with the team, TigerNet confirmed Friday.

Sophomore guard Gabby Elliott has entered the transfer portal and graduate transfer Kiara "Kiki" Lewis has retired from basketball.

As a freshman, Elliott – who was the No. 42 player in the country coming out of high school – appeared and started in 25 games and finished second on the team in scoring (13.6), third in rebounding (5.0 rpg) and first in steals (32). As a sophomore, Elliott started 10 games and appeared in 12 and averaged 9.4 points per game.

Lewis transferred to Clemson from Syracuse and started 13 games this season (appeared in 14) and averaged 9.2 points per game and 3.3 blocks per game.

A team spokesman issued the following statement to TigerNet, “Gabby (Elliott) has entered the transfer portal and Kiki (Lewis) has retired from basketball, and we wish them nothing but the best.”

Clemson dropped to 7-15 (1-10 ACC) on the season after a 93-71 loss to No. 4 Louisville in Littlejohn Coliseum on Thursday.

