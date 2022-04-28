Clemson to participate in 2022 Paradise Jam
Brackets will be announced later this year

Clemson, S.C. – Clemson women’s basketball is set to participate in the 2022 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam women’s Division I college basketball tournament in St. Thomas, it was announced by tournament officials earlier this week.

The 23rd edition of the event will start with the men’s tournament November 18-21, 2022, then will be followed by the women’s tournament November 24-26, 2022. All games will take place at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center and will be streamed on ESPN3.

The Tigers will be joined in the USVI by Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Seton Hall, VCU, and Wisconsin. Arkansas, Clemson, Kansas State, Seton Hall, and Wisconsin will be making repeat appearances in the tournament.

This is the second time the event will be streamed on ESPN3 from the islands, after a successful 2021 tournament. Brackets will be announced later this year following the release of the final NET rankings, which will determine seeding and matchups.

Fan packages will also be sold later in the year, presenting the opportunity for fans to follow their favorite team to paradise. To keep up with news and updates on the 2022 event, be sure to follow the Paradise Jam on social media and check out www.paradisejam.com.

