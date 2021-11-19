Clemson takes on No. 22 St. Bonaventure in Charleston Classic Friday

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson (4-0) takes on No. 22 St. Bonaventure (3-0) in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic in a 2:30 p.m. broadcast start Friday on ESPN2.

The Bonnies defeated Boise State, 67-61, to start their tournament. They are a 3-point favorite currently over the Tigers.

The winner plays in the final at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and the loser plays in the third-place game at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Charleston Classic notes

• Clemson topped Temple 75-48 for its eighth win all-time in the Charleston Classic.

• The Tigers won the inaugural event in 2008 and have made the title game in 2013 and 2017.

• Clemson and St. Bonaventure have never matched up prior to today’s semifinal game.

• If the Tigers were to win, it would be the program’s 100th victory against an AP Top 25 opponent.

• The Tigers last non-conference Top-25 win came on Dec. 16, 2017, in a 71-69 win over No. 22 Florida in the Orange Bowl Classic.

• Clemson has 11 non-conference Top-25 wins in its history.

• The Tigers have opened the season with four-straight games of shooting 40.0 percent or better from three. The first four game stretch since Jan. 28-Feb. 8, 2018. It’s the first time in Clemson history the Tigers have started a season with four consecutive games this way.

• Clemson vs. Presbyterian (8-for-19, 42.1 percent); vs. Wofford (9-for-21, 42.9 percent); vs. Bryant (10-for-18, 55.6 percent); vs. Temple (11-for-21, 52.4 percent).

• Clemson held Temple to under 50 points (48), marking the 53rd total time under Head Coach Brad Brownell the Tigers have done that. They are 51-2 overall and have won the last 30 games holding its opponent under 50.

• In a 75-48 win over Temple, the Tigers would go on a 30-6 run over the course of 13:07 from the first half and into the second half.

• 15-2 run to end the first half; 15-4 run to begin the second.

• Clemson’s 3-point defense this season: vs. Presbyterian (3-for-24); vs. Wofford (5-for-23); vs. Bryant (9-for-27); vs. Temple (4-for-20)

• Combined three-point defense: 21-for-94 = 22.3 percent.

• Over the last two games, Clemson has 36 assists on 55 made baskets and just 16 total turnovers. The Tigers’ first two games of the season they totaled 23 assists and 33 turnovers.

PLAYER NOTES

• Nick Honor scored a season-high 19 points and finished a perfect 7-for-7 from the field and 4-for-4 from three against Temple.

• Honor is shooting 56.3 percent from the floor and 53.3 percent from three this season. He leads the Tigers in assists with 18.

• Honor scored 12-straight points for the Tigers early in the second half against Temple.

• David Collins nearly tallied his first double double as a Tiger and finished with seven points and nine rebounds against Temple.

• Collins leads the team in rebounds with 24 and is averaging 6.0 per game.

• Naz Bohannon tallied his 300th career assist against Temple and it placed the veteran forward in elite company.

• Bohannon became the eighth player since the 1992-93 season to tally at least 1,200 points, 1,000 rebounds and 300 assists in a career.

• He joins Ethan Happ (Wisconsin), Keith Braxton (St. Francis (Pa.)), John Konchar (IPFW), Marqus Blakely (Vermont), Kyle Collinsworth (BYU), Draymond Green (Michigan State), Shaun Stonrook (Ohio State/Ohio).

• Alex Hemenway sits fifth all-time in program history in 3-point shooting (42.7 percent).

• Over the last two games, Ian Schieffelin is 5-for-7 from the floor and 1-for-1 from three off the bench for the Tigers.

• He’s averaging 5.5 points and 2.5 rebounds over those two contests.

• Chase Hunter has also produced off the bench over the last two games: 6.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.