Clemson struggles continue as Orange pull away in Carrier Dome

TigerNet Staff by

The Clemson men's basketball team was sent to its fourth loss in five games by Syracuse Tuesday night with a 91-78 defeat at the Carrier Dome.

Clemson dropped to 10-8 overall and 2-5 in conference play, while a Syracuse team that was off to its worst start in over 50 years improved to 9-9 (3-4).

It was the third time this season Clemson surrendered 80 or more points, with the Orange having two top the 20-point mark (Buddy Boeheim - 25; Joseph Girard III - 23). Orange big man Jesse Edwards scored 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked four Clemson shots. PJ Hall led the Tigers with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

"We're an average defensive team at best," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said postgame. "I'm after my guys a little bit. I had to finally get after them today in the locker room. And really not -- mostly just talking to them, straight talk. Guys, we're not very good individual defenders. And Syracuse kind of exposes that...They're a one-on-one team and we got exposed. I like my team. I've got great kids. We're trying, but we got to do better defensively."

Two of the more efficient offenses nationally put together a high-scoring first half that set the tempo.

The Orange rode an 18-3 run for its biggest advantage of the first 20 minutes, going up 21-9 over seven minutes in. By the second timeout of the game eight minutes in, Syracuse was hitting 70% of its shots from the field.

Clemson returned fire with a boost from the bench, reserves scoring 17 of its 39 first-half points and Chase Hunter leading the way there with eight (Hunter finished with 11 points).

Buddy Boeheim led Syracuse with 12 points at the break, including a 3-pointer to give the Orange a 40-39 halftime edge. Syracuse knocked 54% of its shots – 55% on 3-pointers, with Clemson countering with 50% shooting and sinking all three free throw attempts. Syracuse finished shooting 53.4% to Clemson's 49.2%.

"I told them at halftime -- we're down 40-39 and if they get 40 again, we're losing," Brownell said. "They have the full talent to get 40 or more. I said, 'Guys, you got to win some individual matchups. This is not a gameplan game.' They don't play in a way you can ice the ballscreens over and you're doubling the post because you've got too much shooting. They just spread you and space you and they're a talented offensive group...If you let up for a second, and the crazy thing is I think David Collins did a pretty good job for a lot of possessions and (Buddy) Boeheim still hit a couple quick ones in the first half, really when he was quiet for the first half but Girard was killing us. But that's why they're pretty good.

"Offensively, we did a heck of a job in handling that. Close to 50% with 31 made baskets. That's the trade-off. We're not as good defensively because we have some skill guys who can shoot and pass and do some good things offensively, but until we get tougher defensively, we're going to have a hard time."

Buddy and brother Jimmy Boeheim – sons of Orange head coach Jim Boeheim – bolstered the Syracuse attack and powered their lead to nine points with just over 12 minutes to go, but Clemson kept battling – shaving that down to three points not long after.

Girard pushed the lead back out and a Jimmy Boeheim layup gave Syracuse its first double-digit lead since the first half with nine to go. The 3-pointers rained down from both sides from there, but the Tigers couldn’t get enough stops to get within striking distance.

"We weren't tough enough and that's why we lost the lead to Boston College (in Saturday's 70-68 loss) and we weren't tough enough tonight to get the win. So I'm frustrated by that, as you can tell," said Brownell.

Clemson returns to action at home on Saturday at 6 p.m. versus Pittsburgh (ACC Network).