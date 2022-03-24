Clemson starter announces return for 2022-23 season
by - 2022 Mar 24, Thu 18:44
Tyson was a steady force when healthy last season. (Photo: Rob Kinnan / USATODAY)
Tyson was a steady force when healthy last season. (Photo: Rob Kinnan / USATODAY)

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball senior forward Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) has announced his commitment to return for the upcoming 2022-23 season, announced by Tyson on Thursday evening. Tyson will be using his COVID year of eligibility

Tyson enjoyed a breakout season in 2021-22 and started a career-best 24 games despite a broken clavicle suffered on Feb. 2 against Florida State. Tyson returned on March 2 and played the final four games of the season.

The Monroe, N.C. native averaged a career-high 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds 1.3 assists, while shooting a career-high 46.6 percent from the field. Tyson totaled 20 steals and eight blocked shots.

Already having played in 106 career games, Tyson needs just 29 games played to become the all-time leader in Clemson history.

Comment on this story
Print   
Clemson starter announces return for 2022-23 season
Clemson starter announces return for 2022-23 season
Clemson announces partnership to enhance NIL education program
Clemson announces partnership to enhance NIL education program
Former Clemson defender re-signs with Dallas Cowboys
Former Clemson defender re-signs with Dallas Cowboys
Clemson baseball announces schedule changes for weekend in Pittsburgh
Clemson baseball announces schedule changes for weekend in Pittsburgh
Post your comments!
Read all 11 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest