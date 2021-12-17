Clemson-South Carolina game time moved up Saturday

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball’s home game on Saturday in Littlejohn Coliseum against South Carolina has been moved up to 6 p.m. The cancellation of an earlier game, announced late Friday afternoon, allowed the time slot to open, and Clemson and South Carolina mutually agreed to the time change. The game will still air on ACCN (TV) and on the Clemson Athletic Network (radio).

Tickets previously purchased for the 8 p.m. tip are valid.

Tickets are still available beginning at $25. Halftime entertainment includes the world-renowned Red Panda act.

Notes

• South Carolina holds a 91-79 lead in the series, but the Tigers have held a 37-19 upper hand since the Gamecocks left the Atlantic Coast Conference following the 1971-72 season.

• Since the Gamecocks’ departure from the ACC, Clemson has had three separate winning streaks of at least six games in the series, most recently from 2004-10.

• In its last 12 games against members of the Southeastern Conference the Tigers are 10-2, including 3-1 against South Carolina.

• Head coach Brad Brownell is 5-5 during his Clemson tenure against South Carolina.

• Clemson finished 13-for-24 from beyond the arc against Miami (Ohio) Tuesday, marking it the fifth time this season they have made 10 or more in a game. The Tigers are 5-0 in those contests.

• The Tigers have made 13 or more threes just 22 times in program history. They are 15-7 overall in those games and have won five in a row in games they have accomplished that feat.

• Clemson has just one game of less than eight 3-pointers in a game this season and has hit double digit threes twice, including a season-high 11 against Temple (Nov. 18).

• Clemson is 5-0 this season when it makes 10+ threes.

• Clemson is first in the ACC and is third nationally in 3-point shooting: 43.2 percent (101-for-234)