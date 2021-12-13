Clemson men's basketball returns to Littlejohn to take on Redhawks

Clemson returns to action to play in Littlejohn Coliseum for the first time this month on Tuesday in a 7 p.m. start versus Miami (Ohio).

The contest will be televised on ACCNX with Pete Yanity and Terrence Oglesby calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and Tunein.com.

Notes

• Clemson is first in the ACC and is fifth nationally in 3-point shooting: 41.9 percent (88-for-210).

• PJ Hall tied his career-high in points (22) and set a new career-high in rebounds (13) in a win over Drake (Dec. 11). Hall finished with six offensive rebounds and was a perfect 9-for-9 at the foul line. Hall is just the fourth player in the Brad Brownell Era to finish at least 9-for-9 at the foul line. First since Jaron Blossomgame (Feb. 25, 2017).

• David Collins notched his second double-double in three games with 16 points and 10 rebounds vs. Drake.

• It marked the first time since Feb. 22, 2020 that multiple Tigers have eclipsed a double-double in the same game (Aamir Simms and John Newman III each tallied a double-double in the 82-64 win at Boston College. Simms finished 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Newman totaled 11 points and 10 rebounds.) It had been accomplished eight times since the beginning of the 2010-11 season, including three double-doubles against Duke on Jan. 11, 2014.

• This marks the second time both Clemson and Miami (Ohio) have met in program history. The Tigers beat the Redhawks in the 1997 NCAA Tournament. Clemson defeated Miami (Ohio) 68-56 in the tournament’s opening round in Kansas City, Mo. Current Director of Player Development Terrell McIntyre finished that game with 10 points, seven assists and two rebounds.

• The Tigers are 8-3 all-time against members of the MAC (Mid-American Conference), including 4-0 on their home floor.

• Head Coach Brad Brownell has coached four games against Miami (Ohio) from his time as the head coach at Wright State and holds a 2-2 mark against the Redhawks.

Clemson roster

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. REDSHIRT

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. 8/0 2.8 1.8 0.3 8.2

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 10/10 11.9 3.7 2.2 31.5

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 10/0 4.2 1.9 1.3 17.3

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 10/10 11.3 2.1 3.5 29.2

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 10/10 10.5 5.2 1.1 28.2

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 10/0 0.8 0.9 0.3 3.5

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. 3/0 1.0 0.7 0.0 2.0

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 8/0 4.1 1.6 0.3 12.2

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 10/10 11.4 6.7 1.9 29.0

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. 3/0 0.0 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 10/10 14.7 6.2 1.6 26.3

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 Fr. Dayton, Ohio --- --- --- --- ---

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 10/0 4.6 3.8 2.5 20.0